The Cannabis Network was founded in January 2015. It was originally organized to help Nevada's Cannabis Industry to get to know each other through a series of monthly meetings which included networking and education. Today TCN is providing services to the businesses in the Cannabis Industry throughout Nevada as well as the surrounding states. We hope to grow into a nation-wide networked organization of strategically integrated resources and referrals specifically for the cannabis industry. CECE STANTON CeCe has 3 years of experience expanding her knowledge and resources in the Cannabis industry throughout NV, AZ, CO, WA, CA and OR. She also is the SME for Business Intelligence & Event Planning. Born & raised in Phoenix, AZ. Moved to Reno, NV in March 2014. Wife, mother and entrepreneurial business owner since 2009. Currently consulting to cannabis businesses that need to expand their network and build relationships in order to grow their business. I have an established network of professionals from all industries that are able to provide support to my operations as well as become new alliances for my clients. I specialize in strategic relationship development, business intelligence and product development. In January 2015 I founded The Cannabis Network of Nevada and have been providing services to the cannabis industry since November 2014. I became a medical marijuana patient in March of 2015 after a back injury and now medicate mainly with 2:1 CBD medicine. My life saver! In October 2016 I became the Co-Chair of the new WeCan775 chapter of a Nevada Non-Profit WeCan702.org. We help provide education, advocacy and wellness to medical cannabis patients and their families. I have a background in Networking, Strategic Relationship development, Event Planning, Commercial construction, restaurant/hospitality, insurance, securities, investments, accounting/bookkeeping & business consulting.C