Logo for the brand The CBD Apothecary

The CBD Apothecary

Avi capsules

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Full-spectrum CBD oil using Avi grown by Eugenius and fractionated coconut oil in a vegan cellulose capsule. Available in 15 and 30 packs.

Each capsule contains 8.63mg CBD + 0.49mg THC
Total in 15pk- 129.45mg CBD + 7.55mg THC
Total in 30pk- 258.0mg CBD + 14.7mg THC

Avi effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
66% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
33% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!