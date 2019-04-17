About this product
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
58% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
