Our Classic 2:1 cartridge contains around 30% CBD isolate to provide a well-rounded, more manageable effect. The Classic provides a functional ear-to-ear smile and allows us to offer our award-winning flavors at a compassionate price point. We add terpenes with mild sweet, spicy and sour notes to our signature distillate to produce Golden Goat. This cart offers a full-bodied, lively daytime cannabis sativa flavor experience.



These cartridges use medical-grade ceramic atomizers that provide low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.