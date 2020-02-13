Our Classic 2:1 cartridge contains around 30% CBD isolate to provide a well-rounded, more manageable effect. The Classic provides a functional ear-to-ear smile and allows us to offer our award-winning flavors at a compassionate price point. The Clear Strawberry Banana is a classic flavor with a complex finesse. The balance of mouthwatering fruit flavors creates a transparent taste where both berry and banana are easily distinguished by the palate.



These cartridges use medical-grade ceramic atomizers that provide low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.