With a starting potency well over 85% cannabinoids, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiast. Using terpenes, this cartridge has the distinct, sweet, piney, flavors associated with this daytime, sativa-hybrid strain. XJ-13 is instantly recognizable to Jack Herer aficionados.



These cartridges use medical grade ceramic atomizers that provides low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.