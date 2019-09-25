The Clear
The Clear - Elite Cartridge - XJ-13 - 1000mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
With a starting potency well over 85% cannabinoids, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiast. Using terpenes, this cartridge has the distinct, sweet, piney, flavors associated with this daytime, sativa-hybrid strain. XJ-13 is instantly recognizable to Jack Herer aficionados.
These cartridges use medical grade ceramic atomizers that provides low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.
XJ-13 effects
Reported by real people like you
701 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
