0.5g - Black Lime Special Reserve - Full Spectrum Cartridge - Indica
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabinoids and cannabis terpenes
Jupiter CCell Cartridge
Strain specific availability
High quality material for extraction
Triple tested
Case studies extracting numeric show supercritical CO2 to be the most holistic extract method
150 Servings
About this strain
Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.
Black Lime effects
Reported by real people like you
109 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The CO2 Company
The CO2 Company was founded in 2014 as an extraction company based out of Southern Oregon. Built upon a pillar of ethics that include safety, productivity, and innovation. With distribution locations in Medford and Portland, we provide quality products across the state at competitive prices. The CO2 Company was one of the first vape brands in the State of Oregon and has evolved into a state market leader. We continuously strive to create quality products that combine new and innovative technologies with traditional practices. The CO2 Company uses solvent free methods like supercritical and sub critical CO2 extraction for full spectrum and high terpene full cannabinoid extracts. We also use ethanol extraction methods for other product lines. We believe we represent the grassroots of culture and cannabis history, creating dynamic brands which cater to both our patients and recreational consumers.