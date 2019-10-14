About this product
Sativa dominant. Golden Goat (Hawaiian Romulan X Island Sweet Skunk): This golden-green strain is shaggy like a goat when it’s ready to harvest, and the flavor is simultaneously sweet, spicy, sour, and tropical. The high is complex and ubiquitous throughout the body and head, and it doesn’t rob you of energy or gumption. This one is a budtender favorite. Greenery Grown! In a 1 gram pre-roll.
Golden Goat
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.
Golden Goat effects
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
