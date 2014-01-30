The Hemp Doctor
Bubba Kush CBD Hemp Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Oddly enough, this intense strain is often referred to as the Indica-Queen! Bred by Sovereign Fields, this Bubba Kush CBD Hemp Flower cultivar boasts effects that were born for the top shelf only! Beautiful pine and purple hues complement the invigorating aromas this dense flower carries (smooth earthy, with a hint of pepper). It surely is a treat ‒ as its potent flavor delivers a symphonic delight to your senses while simultaneously putting you at ease ‒ and is perfect for use any time of day.
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
