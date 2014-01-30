About this product

Oddly enough, this intense strain is often referred to as the Indica-Queen! Bred by Sovereign Fields, this Bubba Kush CBD Hemp Flower cultivar boasts effects that were born for the top shelf only! Beautiful pine and purple hues complement the invigorating aromas this dense flower carries (smooth earthy, with a hint of pepper). It surely is a treat ‒ as its potent flavor delivers a symphonic delight to your senses while simultaneously putting you at ease ‒ and is perfect for use any time of day.