Embark on your next adventure to White Castle with a strain that pays homage to Harold & Kumar's legendary journey. Born from the union of Lemonade, Gelato, and Wedding Cake, Cheetah Piss's effects are as distinct as its lineage. Just as the name implies, it rushes in with a powerful and swift impact, offering a newfound sense of clarity and euphoria, potentially alleviating mood swings linked to depression and chronic fatigue.
For those in pursuit of a perfect date-night strain, Cheetah Piss might be your golden ticket. Notably, it is associated with arousal and heightened sociability, adding a touch of magic to your special evening.
Cheetah Piss THCA Flower
The Hemp DoctorFlower
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
