Logo for the brand The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor

Delta 8 THC Prerolls

About this product

Our 1.5gr Delta-8 THC Prerolls are rolled in the same King Size Raw cones as all of our CBD prerolls. At 1.5+ grams each, these are sure to be the life of any party.

OR, try our NEW 5-pack. Each preroll ranges from 0.7gr-0.9gr, for a total weight of more than 3.5gr.

Available in:

Orange Glaze 37.3% D8

Wedding Cake 35.5% D8

Spectrum 44% D8

Bubba Kush 36% D8

Hawaiian Haze 35.4% D8
