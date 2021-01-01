About this product

Our 1.5gr Delta-8 THC Prerolls are rolled in the same King Size Raw cones as all of our CBD prerolls. At 1.5+ grams each, these are sure to be the life of any party.



OR, try our NEW 5-pack. Each preroll ranges from 0.7gr-0.9gr, for a total weight of more than 3.5gr.



Available in:



Orange Glaze 37.3% D8



Wedding Cake 35.5% D8



Spectrum 44% D8



Bubba Kush 36% D8



Hawaiian Haze 35.4% D8