The Hemp Doctor
Delta 8 THC Prerolls
About this product
Our 1.5gr Delta-8 THC Prerolls are rolled in the same King Size Raw cones as all of our CBD prerolls. At 1.5+ grams each, these are sure to be the life of any party.
OR, try our NEW 5-pack. Each preroll ranges from 0.7gr-0.9gr, for a total weight of more than 3.5gr.
Available in:
Orange Glaze 37.3% D8
Wedding Cake 35.5% D8
Spectrum 44% D8
Bubba Kush 36% D8
Hawaiian Haze 35.4% D8
OR, try our NEW 5-pack. Each preroll ranges from 0.7gr-0.9gr, for a total weight of more than 3.5gr.
Available in:
Orange Glaze 37.3% D8
Wedding Cake 35.5% D8
Spectrum 44% D8
Bubba Kush 36% D8
Hawaiian Haze 35.4% D8
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!