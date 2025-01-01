About this product
Jealousy is a captivating and intriguing strain that entices with its unique attributes. This hybrid strain combines a lineage that's less common in the cannabis world, and it's gaining attention for good reason.
Jealousy offers a well-rounded experience, often starting with a gentle sense of euphoria that gradually eases into a deep and relaxing body high. It's known for its potential to alleviate stress and anxiety, providing a soothing escape from the demands of the day.
This strain's aroma and flavor are a harmonious blend of earthy and herbal notes, providing a distinct and pleasant sensory experience. With its balanced effects and distinctive profile, Jealousy is becoming a sought-after choice for those looking to explore the world of cannabis with a touch of curiosity and intrigue.
Jealousy THCA Flower
The Hemp DoctorFlower
About this product
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
