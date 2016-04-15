Loading…
Citrus Sap Cartridge 1g

by The Lab
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Citrus Sap

Citrus Sap is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two famous strains, GG4 (aka Gorilla Glue #4) and Tangie. The effects of Citrus Sap are more energizing than relaxing. Consumers say this strain can improve your mood while allowing your body to relax. Citrus Sap is 19% THC, making it a great strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain puts out a pungent aroma and tastes like sweet mandarin oranges. Medical marijuana patients choose Citrus Sap to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. According to growers, this strain flowers into pointed bright green nugs with frosted trichome tips. Citrus Sap produces a high yield, and growers can expect a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. This strain has an average flowering time of 65-70 days. Citrus Sap was originally bred by Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics.

Citrus Sap effects

135 people told us about effects:
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
