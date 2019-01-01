 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. The Natural Connection
The Natural Connection

Find yourself in nature.

Walk the shores of Vancouver Island with an educated local guide.
Arbutus tree. Canada's only native, broadleaf evergreen tree. Growing only on the west coast.
Matheson Creek, in Metchosin.
Walking the trail into East Sooke Park.
Meditation break on the coast.
About The Natural Connection

Operating for the past four years in the Victoria & Sooke area, The Natural Connection offers cannabis-friendly guided hiking adventures in the beautiful parks around Southern Vancouver Island. Guests are introduced to the concept of Shinrin-Yoku (Forest Bathing) with a guided meditation practice and other invitations throughout the hike to enjoy the forest on a deeper sensory level. More details available on our website.

Tours