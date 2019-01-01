The Natural Connection
Find yourself in nature.
About The Natural Connection
Operating for the past four years in the Victoria & Sooke area, The Natural Connection offers cannabis-friendly guided hiking adventures in the beautiful parks around Southern Vancouver Island. Guests are introduced to the concept of Shinrin-Yoku (Forest Bathing) with a guided meditation practice and other invitations throughout the hike to enjoy the forest on a deeper sensory level. More details available on our website.