White 99 is a potent sativa dominant hybrid that packs a powerful high. Created through crossing The White with Cinderella 99, it's heady effects will build over time into a full body high that may launch your mind into a fit of creativity and focus. With a high THC level and cerebral effects, this strain might not be the best for beginners, but experienced cannabis users may find themselves in a creative state like none other, with relaxing body effects that don't make you sleepy.
White 99 produces neon green buds with long orange hairs, giving off a sour earthy and fresh citrus aroma with a woody pine effect released when burned. This bud has a sweet and sour tangy lemon flavor with hints of zesty orange upon exhale.
White 99 is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with The White. This strain is known to provide uplifting and happy effects. White 99 tastes fresh and bright, like tart oranges mixed with lemons and kush. Medical marijuana patients choose White 99 to help manage chronic depression and anxiety.
White 99 effects
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.