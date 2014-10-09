The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
About this product
TheSeedPharm.com Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds was the first prizewinner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998 and 1999 and also won awards at the High Times harvest festival. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds premium seed strain is mainly sativa that will leave you with a great energetic body high. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are a hybrid of Skunk, Northern Lights and Haze. Many medical patients use Super Silver Haze to relieve stress, depression, pain, fatigue and even insomnia. Patients feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are a great to use to help treat Anxiety, Migraines, PTSD, PMS, Bipolar Disorder. Super Silver Haze is recommended to be grown by moderately experienced growers. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are fit for those who don’t have enough grow space because Super Silver Haze Feminized is designed for indoor growing only.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!