TheSeedPharm.com Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds was the first prizewinner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998 and 1999 and also won awards at the High Times harvest festival. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds premium seed strain is mainly sativa that will leave you with a great energetic body high. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are a hybrid of Skunk, Northern Lights and Haze. Many medical patients use Super Silver Haze to relieve stress, depression, pain, fatigue and even insomnia. Patients feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are a great to use to help treat Anxiety, Migraines, PTSD, PMS, Bipolar Disorder. Super Silver Haze is recommended to be grown by moderately experienced growers. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are fit for those who don’t have enough grow space because Super Silver Haze Feminized is designed for indoor growing only.