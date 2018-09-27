About this product
Cannatonic’s earthy, woody, citrusy aura is like walking through an orange grove. Cannatonic is a high-CBD strain that offers both relaxation and vitality. MK Ultra and G13 Haze came together to create Cannatonic, which contains primarily myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene.
Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
Cannatonic effects
Reported by real people like you
653 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.