THiCket was founded in 2019 by Charlie Wang. He left his career in corporate America to help his wife’s online glass bong company, Nothing But Glass after realizing he had to make a choice between putting all of his focus in the corporate world or take a chance and put 100% effort into the glass company. A trip to China to visit a glass bong distributer sparked Charlie’s design bug. Soon enough, Charlie was selling his design from store to store. After Charlie started to feel inspired to continue designing and listening to his clients’ needs and pain points, the idea for THiCket was born—solving the problem of a portable bong that doesn’t need the water to be constantly changed.

Thicket combines 70’s technology with 2000’s ingenuity.



