Like the milk that's left at the bottom after finishing a bowl of cereal, these buds will keep you coming back for more. Kick back and catch up on your to-do list or sit back and watch your favorite shows. Keep the giggles going, and the love flowing with this treat.



Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.