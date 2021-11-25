About this product
Peach Ringz effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
