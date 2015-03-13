About this strain
Mad Scientist, or Mad.S, by Sannie’s Seeds is an indica-dominant concoction that combines Herijuana and White Widow genetics. With a THC profile that often stretches to 24%, Mad Scientist delivers powerfully relaxing effects that ease the mind and body into a peaceful sedation. Hints of sweet lemon and coffee release on the exhale, and its dense buds are powdered with a snow-white blanket of crystal resin.
Mad Scientist effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
13% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
TJ's Gardens
TJ’s Gardens was established by friends on a mission to provide comfort to those seeking relief from stress and illness. With farms in both Oregon and Washington, we are committed the pursuit of growing premium cannabis by developing and acquiring spectacular genetics, fully allowing the plant to reach its natural potential, and processing at the optimal time. Our premium cannabis flower and products have earned several awards for exceptional quality. TJ’s Gardens products are available at fine dispensaries throughout Washington and Oregon, including TJ’s Provisions, TJ's on the Alley, TJ's on Powell, and TJ's on Willamette the flagship dispensary in Eugene.