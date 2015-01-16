Top Cut Farms
Blue Knight
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 13%CBD —
Blue Knight effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
