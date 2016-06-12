ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kryptonite
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Kryptonite

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.1 316 reviews

Kryptonite

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 17 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 316 reviews

Kryptonite

A mysterious clone-only hybrid, Kryptonite is rumored to be a cross between Mendocino Purps and Killer Queen created by breeders at the Bay Area’s famed Oaksterdam University. This strain is a good choice for those seeking to treat serious pain without overwhelming sleepiness. Kryptonite features a musty tropical fruit smell and a sweet, sugary flavor reminiscent of Cinderella 99, one of the parent strains to Killer Queen. 

Effects

Show all

226 people reported 1780 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 53%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 35%
Stress 43%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 34%
Insomnia 30%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

316

write a review

Find Kryptonite nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kryptonite nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Killer Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Strain
Kryptonite
First strain child
White Kryptonite
child
Second strain child
Blue Knight
child

Products with Kryptonite

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kryptonite nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Heroes Among Us: 7 Cannabis Strains That Make You Feel Like Superman
Heroes Among Us: 7 Cannabis Strains That Make You Feel Like Superman

Most popular in