Banana Hammock, also known as "Banana Hammock R1," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Mandarin Sunset with Grape God. This special cross results in a tropical fruit-forward flavor profile with terpenes that smell like grape and honey. Banana Hammock effects are soothing and ideal for settling down onto the sofa or as a nightcap before bed. Banana Hammock has an average THC level of 12%. However, varieties with higher potency have emerged over time and usually test above 20%. Make sure you chat with your budtender about your THC tolerance before you purchase this strain. Myrcene is the dominant terpene of Banana Hammock, and many medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. According to growers, Banana Hammock flowers into medium-sized fluffy buds with dark green foliage and firey orange hairs throughout. This strain was originally bred by Ethos out of Colorado.
Top Shelf was founded in 2012 by TJ Werth after listening to a news article about medical marijuana. Our vision is to help promote growth in the cannabis industry through responsibility and education. TJ is active in several political organizations and speaks in Olympia frequently. Our mission is to help promote an open and free market where consumers can benefit from healthy competition and innovation. Our core values are quality, value, and exceptional service. Our flower is hand cultivated, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. We ensure freshness and purity with every lot of flower or concentrates by testing all our products through a third-party lab.