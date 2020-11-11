About this strain
Green Poison is a dangerously flavorful indica cross championed by Sweet Seeds. It pulls you in with a fruity and floral aroma, then delivers a potent dose of euphoria and body-numbing relaxation. Don’t be fooled by the lethal name: the only thing Green Poison kills is pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, and appetite loss. Growers should bear in mind that Green Poison is particularly susceptible to fungi, but those up to the challenge will want to wait 7 weeks for this indica to finish flowering indoors or near the end of September outside.
Green Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
