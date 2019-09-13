Loading…
Trail Blazin'

Cinex Shatter

SativaTHC 16%CBD

This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.

631 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
