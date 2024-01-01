  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Treat Yourself

Treat Yourself

Be your own healer.
All categoriesEdiblesTopicals

Treat Yourself products

6 products
Product image for Cherry Almond Tarts, 4pk, 2.5:1 ratio
Breakfast
Cherry Almond Tarts, 4pk, 2.5:1 ratio
by Treat Yourself
Product image for Strawberry Rose Tarts, 4pk, 1:1 ratio
Breakfast
Strawberry Rose Tarts, 4pk, 1:1 ratio
by Treat Yourself
Product image for Strawberry Rose Tart, 1:1 ratio
Breakfast
Strawberry Rose Tart, 1:1 ratio
by Treat Yourself
Product image for Whipped Body Butter- SKIN HEALING Formula
Balms
Whipped Body Butter- SKIN HEALING Formula
by Treat Yourself
Product image for Whipped Body Butter- PAIN RELIEVING Formula
Balms
Whipped Body Butter- PAIN RELIEVING Formula
by Treat Yourself
Product image for Cherry Almond Tart 2.5:1 ratio
Breakfast
Cherry Almond Tart 2.5:1 ratio
by Treat Yourself