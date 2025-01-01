We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Treeworks
Breathe in, Branch out
4
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
10 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
Jungle Drops
by Treeworks
Gummies
Hummies: Anytime Punch
by Treeworks
Gummies
Hummies: Bedtime Berry
by Treeworks
Tinctures & Sublingual
Daily Drops
by Treeworks
Tinctures & Sublingual
Gentle Drops
by Treeworks
Tinctures & Sublingual
Canna Cream
by Treeworks
Gummies
Hummies: Focus Citrus
by Treeworks
Tinctures & Sublingual
Pet Drops
by Treeworks
Tinctures & Sublingual
Dream Drops
by Treeworks
Tinctures & Sublingual
Purist Drops
by Treeworks
Home
Brands
Treeworks
Catalog
Edibles