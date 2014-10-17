Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains Delta 8 THC distillate, as well as CBD, CBG and plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit. Our pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling euphoric, clear-headed and relaxed.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



Mango Haze is a sativa with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. The uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to Mango Haze.