Trip Longer
Trip Longer Leather Rolling Tray // Large
About this product
One rolling surface to rule them all. This lightweight, portable, super badass leather cannabis rolling tray is brilliantly designed for all your custom rolling needs and also makes for a great travel companion.
The smooth surface of the leather allows for easy picking, packing and scraping of your ground greens, so don't worry about loosing those precious trichomes. The soft but sturdy leather is a great way to keep your herbs all in one place!
Don't smoke? This perma-bowl is a great place to stash your coins, keys, jewellery, hard candy or well, whatever you want.
Dimensions //
Small // Length 6.5" x Width 6.5"
Large // Length 8" x Width 8"
All of our leather items are designed by us and completely handmade using only premium leathers, extra durable, long lasting, hard wearing, responsibly sourced from Canadian suppliers with a firm ethical stance on whom they are supplied by.
We build each and every rolling tray with a handset Chicago style rivet. Tougher than nails.
Don't trust us? Each product is guaranteed. Something broke? Send it back, we'll fix it up and ship it back. Just like that.
Questions? Comments? Shout out : wetriplonger@gmail.com
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
