About this strain
Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 18% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. According to growers, this strain produces a large yield with stunning orange and green-colored buds. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics
Lemon Skunk effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
TRU Infusion products offer a premium cannabis experience by utilizing the most advanced technology combined with the safest and most efficient production methods available. Our lab utilizes proprietary extraction techniques for clean and pure outcomes. All of our prepared products are made from scratch, to ensure quality, full infusion and accurate dosing.
We have all of our raw materials and finished products tested by a third-party testing facility to guarantee that our extraction & infusion methods are effective and accurate. If it says 50mg; itʼs 50mg, period.
Scan the QR code on your package and type in your batch to see first hand your products testing results displaying accurate dosing and the freedom from solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals. A TRUly clean and quality product.