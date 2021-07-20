About this product
Strain: Apple Fritter
Plant: SATIVA DOMINANT
Terpenes: a-humulene, b-caryophyllene, b-pinene, Linalool, p-cymene
Apple Fritter – Apple Fritter has a strong fruity aroma that also alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Top 5 Terpenes: b-caryophyllene, b-cymene, Linalool, a-humulene & b-pinene.
Weight: 1 oz
Dimensions: 1 × 1 × 3 in
1 ml, 3 ml, 5 ml, 10 ml, 15 ml, 30 ml, 60 ml, 120 ml
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
187 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
True Extracts
For over 12 years, our founder worked as a grower and extractor at a local dispensary, perfecting the methodology we use today. It didn’t take him long to see that most terpene profiles available on the market used unnatural chemicals and failed to accurately mirror designer strains. He knew he could do better.
Since being licensed by the state of Arizona in 2017, True Extracts has formulated designer terpene profiles using only the best natural ingredients, to exacting specifications which ensure that the original taste, flavor, and effect is accurately mirrored.
