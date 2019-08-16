Loading…
Logo for the brand Trulieve

Trulieve

9 Pound Hammer Shatter 1g

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

9 lb Hammer effects

Reported by real people like you
727 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
