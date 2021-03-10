Truclear Indica Oral Syringe - GDP
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Product Origin
Clear Oil Extract
Cutting Ingredient
None
Dose Unit
25.5mg
Amount Per Dose
25.5mg THC, Less Than 1mg CBD
Doses
33 25.5mg Doses
Clear Oil Extract
Cutting Ingredient
None
Dose Unit
25.5mg
Amount Per Dose
25.5mg THC, Less Than 1mg CBD
Doses
33 25.5mg Doses
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,682 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!