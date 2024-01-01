We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Trulieve
Cultivate Life
32
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Vaping
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
41 products
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - CAF
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.9
(
22
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - JH
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
11
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - HAG
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
8
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - RGC
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
3.1
(
8
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - GGR
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
4
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - CHPU
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - CEN
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Trulieve 3.5G - 7O9
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - BLV
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Pre-rolls
Afterglow Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - GSC
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Northern Hashplant
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - MDC
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - Skunk Ape
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
LA Confidential Pre-Roll 1g
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - BG
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
9 Pound Hammer
by Trulieve
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - WBF
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
GSC Pre-Roll 1g
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - NHP
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Bubble Gum Pre-Roll 1g
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
TruFlower 3.5G - LEG
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Dream
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Super Silver Haze
by Trulieve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
