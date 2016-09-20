Candy Jack Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Candy Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
201 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!