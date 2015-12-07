About this strain
Dutch Treat Haze effects
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
