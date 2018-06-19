About this product
Each vaporizer cartridge comes with the following:
*1ml 510 CCELL cartridge pre-filled with high-quality CBD in a TEC Temper base
*Natural plant (not cannabis) terpenes based on favorite medical cannabis strain profiles.
*300mg of CBD
*0% THC.
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
434 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
TryTheCBD.com
Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures?
If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option!
CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions
