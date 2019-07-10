Genetics: Suver #8 x ERB



Grown By: Integrity Hemp



Breeder: Oregon CBD



Cannabinoid Content: 12.48% CBDa & .03% Δ9 THC



Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, a-Bisabolol



Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid



Nose: At first, the nose is largely composed of floral skunk and cheese. When ground, it expands to include ripe mango, citrus rind, and overall pungent funk that you just have to love.



General: The full batch is in and it’s as nice as we had hoped! The buds range in size from small to large and exhibit an above average density. Showcasing gorgeous shades of amber, ashen green and hints of pale pink, the flowers are caked in well-developed trichomes and wrapped in peach-colored pistils.