Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand UKU

UKU

Blueberry Silvertip Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD 1%

Blueberry Silvertip effects

Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!