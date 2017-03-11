UKU
Blueberry Silvertip Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD 1%
Blueberry Silvertip effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
