Human sensuality can be divided into four states: Desire, Arousal, Climax and Satisfaction. There is nothing in today's market, which addresses this, until now. Unipleasure™️, a Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Tincture, helps both men and women in all four of the sensual phases. Heightening the senses, leading to relaxation, opening the mind to deeper intimacy and experiencing sensual gratification, renewing your mind and body, while experiencing true euphoria.