King’s Kush is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Grape. King’s Kush produces gradual yet powerful effects that will make you feel relaxed and euphoric. This strain features a flavor profile that is tangy with grape and undertones of lavender. Medical marijuana patients choose King’s Kush to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. Growers say this strain comes in purple and blue nugs that are covered in trichomes. King’s Kush has a flowering time of 9 weeks.