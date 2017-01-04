Blackberry Rhino, also called Blackberry White, is a berry-flavored indica strain that combines Blackberry and White Rhino. Sometimes our indicas surprise us with uplifting, clear-headed effects, and you can count Blackberry Rhino among those subtly invigorating strains. Head-to-toe relaxation pours in over time, bringing relief to patients with pain, insomnia, appetite loss, and nausea.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
30
Find Blackberry Rhino nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blackberry Rhino nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blackberry Rhino
Hang tight. We're looking for Blackberry Rhino nearby.