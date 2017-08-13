VAPEN
Lemon Cake Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Named as “Best in Phoenix” by the Phoenix New Times in 2019. Strain specific cartridges in delicious rich terpene flavors. Meticulously and generously hand filled, these no leak cartridges deliver consistent quality and flavor with each hit. Always pure, never any additives.
Lemon Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
148 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!