Varavo was founded by a group of patients frustrated with the lack of consistency, quality, safety and poor packaging of products available to medical cannabis patients. We strive to be a socially responsible brand focused on producing cannabis-infused edibles and products with a higher standard. Fixated on every detail from production to packaging, everything we do at Varavo is done with the patient in mind. We process a proprietary blend of cannabis flowers in-house sourced from cultivators we know and trust. We then produce cannabis oil using the latest CO2 extraction technology to guarantee an end-product that meets our higher standards.