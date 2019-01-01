 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Varavo

About Varavo

Varavo was founded by a group of patients frustrated with the lack of consistency, quality, safety and poor packaging of products available to medical cannabis patients. We strive to be a socially responsible brand focused on producing cannabis-infused edibles and products with a higher standard. Fixated on every detail from production to packaging, everything we do at Varavo is done with the patient in mind. We process a proprietary blend of cannabis flowers in-house sourced from cultivators we know and trust. We then produce cannabis oil using the latest CO2 extraction technology to guarantee an end-product that meets our higher standards.