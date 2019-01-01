Vashon Velvet is a small family owned and operated cannabis farm. We started with a horse barn and what many told us was a far fetched dream—to grow the finest quality marijuana Washington state has ever seen. Our dream is now a reality. The old horse barn is home to over 300 plants, 50 of the most energy efficient LED lights on the market, and a grow team who love coming to work everyday. Talking to retail customers, store owners, and our friends, we keep hearing the same thing, “Why can’t I find pot like we used to smoke in college- that makes you laugh, and not fall flat on your face.” We searched for strains that have a reputation for making you feel good, and you will love what we chose. At Vashon Velvet we have found we are the happiest when helping others achieve well-being. Toward that goal we cultivate cannabis strains that will uplift your spirits and brighten your day. With everything we grow we are committed to the well-being of everyone who works with us, from the Vashon Velvet family team, to our fellow pioneers of the marijuana industry here in Washington State, and, most importantly, our customers, whose happiness is the goal of all of our work. Our Plants Like all living things, cannabis plants need tender love and care. Our small size allows us to spend more time with each plant. We feed them, we listen to music with them, heck we even talk to them! Call us crazy but to us each plant we grow is another member of our family. Genetics You Can Trust At Vashon Velvet we want you to trust that when you buy from us, we will deliver the real thing. To accomplish that, we get our seeds from well respected sources, like the famous Barney’s Farm, in Amsterdam, and Stoney Girl Gardens here in the Pacific Northwest. Both of these companies have been growing marijuana for many years and do their own research into genetics. We think it is worth the extra cost to grow our reputation as the growers you can trust to give you what you pay for, and as retailers, you can pass that trust on to your customers."