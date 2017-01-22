Virginia Co.
Blue Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Blue Kush, a combination of the award winning Blueberry and OG Kush strains, has an intense flavor and aroma that includes hints of lemon, pine and berries. The effect is powerful and long lasting.
Blue Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
