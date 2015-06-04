Virginia Co.
MK Ultra
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
MK Ultra by T.H. Seeds is an unusual Indica strain named after the infamous brainwashing experiments conducted by the CIA in the 1950s. MK Ultra has tight resin-coated buds, with a pungent, cheesy aroma. Users enjoy its smooth, complex flavor, and lasting effects. You'll be sure to feel some stranger things.
2003 High Times Cannabis Cup - 1st Place for Best Indica
2004 High Times Cannabis Cup - 2nd Place for Best Indica
2003 High Times Cannabis Cup - 1st Place for Best Indica
2004 High Times Cannabis Cup - 2nd Place for Best Indica
MK Ultra effects
Reported by real people like you
574 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!