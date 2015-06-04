About this product

MK Ultra by T.H. Seeds is an unusual Indica strain named after the infamous brainwashing experiments conducted by the CIA in the 1950s. MK Ultra has tight resin-coated buds, with a pungent, cheesy aroma. Users enjoy its smooth, complex flavor, and lasting effects. You'll be sure to feel some stranger things.



2003 High Times Cannabis Cup - 1st Place for Best Indica

2004 High Times Cannabis Cup - 2nd Place for Best Indica