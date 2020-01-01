At Vitonic, we believe in the legitimacy of both the Medical Cannabis Industry and the needs of the clients who utilize it above all. We pride ourselves in bringing medically precise high-potency products to our clients in both a professional and consistent fashion. Vitonic offers a smoke & vapor free alternative that is easily digestible and delivers both quick relief and quality results to patients in need. Vitonic’s extraction, distillation, and manufacturing process is designed to provide even doses of medicine while giving the patient less wait time before the active ingredients have the desired effects—all delivered in one delicious and convenient package. Second, we take your safety seriously! We pasteurize each bottle during pouring to ensure its freshness. This, coupled with our clean operating environment allows us to provide safe medicine. Last but not least, we depend on you, our clients! We work with dispensaries to get feedback from our clients about our products. Your feedback helps our teams calibrate and improve our product to better suit your needs. It’s our belief that you deserve a quality product that raises the bar for edibles standards.