We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Vodis USA
Finest Quality Hand-crafted Marijuana in Canada and the USA.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Vodis USA products
12 products
Flower
Chemdawg
by Vodis USA
4.8
(
5
)
Flower
Malawi
by Vodis USA
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
by Vodis USA
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Cannalope Kush
by Vodis USA
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Trainwreck
by Vodis USA
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
UK Cheese
by Vodis USA
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemon Haze
by Vodis USA
3.0
(
2
)
Flower
Critical Jack
by Vodis USA
Flower
Katsu Kush
by Vodis USA
Flower
Boggle Gum
by Vodis USA
Flower
Strawberry Cheesecake
by Vodis USA
Flower
Doctor Doctor
by Vodis USA
Home
Brands
Vodis USA
Catalog