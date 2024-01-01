  • Doctor Doctor
  • Cannalope Kush
  • Boggle Gum
  • Trainwreck
Logo for the brand Vodis USA

Vodis USA

Finest Quality Hand-crafted Marijuana in Canada and the USA.
All categoriesCannabis

Vodis USA products

12 products
Product image for Chemdawg
Flower
Chemdawg
by Vodis USA
Product image for Malawi
Flower
Malawi
by Vodis USA
Product image for GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
Flower
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
by Vodis USA
Product image for Cannalope Kush
Flower
Cannalope Kush
by Vodis USA
Product image for Trainwreck
Flower
Trainwreck
by Vodis USA
Product image for UK Cheese
Flower
UK Cheese
by Vodis USA
Product image for Lemon Haze
Flower
Lemon Haze
by Vodis USA
Product image for Critical Jack
Flower
Critical Jack
by Vodis USA
Product image for Katsu Kush
Flower
Katsu Kush
by Vodis USA
Product image for Boggle Gum
Flower
Boggle Gum
by Vodis USA
Product image for Strawberry Cheesecake
Flower
Strawberry Cheesecake
by Vodis USA
Product image for Doctor Doctor
Flower
Doctor Doctor
by Vodis USA